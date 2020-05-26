Drew Gulak reportedly signs new contract with WWE

WWE

PWInsider are reporting that Drew Gulak has signed a new deal with WWE. The SmackDown star had left the company last week after his contract expired.

Reports earlier in the day suggested that Gulak was scheduled to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week. WWE also moved him from the Alumni page to the current page earlier today after doing the vice-versa last week.

Despite reporting that Gulak has signed a new deal, PW Insider have added that there is no word on the length of his contract.

WWE happy with Gulak for not leaking contract details

On Drew Gulak's contract status, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported last week that the company was happy about his contract situation remaining a mystery. They were reportedly pleased that there was no leak about his deal coming to an end.

Colohue added that the company respected him a lot for not leaking out the information on his own to drive up interest in him and tilt the balance in his favor. He said:

They are very happy that news of his contract ending didn't get leaked until after it happened to anyone as is the case with almost everyone else. Almost everyone when the contract is coming to an end will leak that information to someone in media because that gives them a greater leveraging position because then you start hearing stories of AEW being interested, or New Japan being interested and it drives up their price. Drew Gulak did not do that. So there is still a lot of respect for him and they do still hope to reach a deal with him.

Gulak is now set to appear on SmackDown this week but there is no update on what storyline he would be working on. He was helping Daniel Bryan before his short exit from the company and could return to doing the same.