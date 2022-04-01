Latest on Becky Lynch's real-life heat with current WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch has still not reconciled with fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair following their real-life fallout.

The WrestleMania 35 main-eventers were best friends during the first few years of their WWE careers. However, according to Lynch, the friendship fell apart when Flair became jealous of her success in the company.

Speaking to BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, the RAW Women's Champion reflected on her emotional victory over her former friend at Survivor Series 2021. Lynch also gave an update on what the atmosphere is like when they see each other backstage at shows:

“I wish the whole thing didn’t go down the way it did. It didn’t need to go down that way, but I don’t really have any regrets on my behalf… Same [relationship with Flair now compared to 2021], same, just pass each other in the hallway. Sometimes [say “hello”], maybe a nod. No [“how are you?” questions].” [9:54-10:19]

Although they perform on different brands, the RAW Women’s Champion and SmackDown Women’s Champion often appear on the same card at WWE live events.

Lynch clarified that, despite their differences, both women are professional enough to co-exist in the workplace.

Becky Lynch cried before her Survivor Series 2021 match

The real-life tension between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair was heavily referenced on WWE television heading into their Champion vs. Champion clash at Survivor Series 2021.

Lynch added that she became emotional before the match after watching a WWE video package about the demise of her friendship with Flair:

“It brought tears to my eyes right before I was gonna go out. No, never [cried before a match]. I think it fueled it. I think any time anything is emotionally charged in a business where you are selling emotion, I don’t think it’s ever a bad thing. I think you have to take that emotion and just put it out and give that energy to the audience.” [11:23-12:02]

Lynch said she and Flair exchanged “thank yous” backstage after the match. She also reiterated that they are unlikely to be friends again while working for WWE.

Please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which superstar do you prefer? Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair 73 votes so far