Latest details on Hulk Hogan's son's court hearing

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's son was scheduled to have a court hearing. New details have come to light regarding the hearing.

Hulk Hogan is a legend in the wrestling business. He was one of the biggest stars in the 1980s and he inspired the next generation of wrestlers. Recently, his son, Nicholas Bollea, found himself in some controversy.

On November 18, 2023, the WWE Hall of Famer's son was pulled over by cops after he went 51 mph in a 40 mph speed zone. The cops noticed that he was smelling of alcohol. Bollea initially denied drinking and said he smelled like alcohol because he ki**ed his girlfriend who had been drinking. The police bodycam footage also showed that Hulk Hogan also arrived on the scene after some time. Nicholas was taken into custody by the police but he refused to submit a breathalyzer test.

The court had initially ordered him "not to frequent bars, clubs, or establishments where alcoholic beverages are primarily served." However, Nicholas Bollea's attorney filed a motion seeking to allow him to enter venues that served alcohol since he was a DJ. Currently, there is no indication determining how the court has ruled on that motion. A hearing was scheduled for June 6, 2024.

PWInsider is now reporting that the hearing for Nicholas Bollea, who is supposed to be changing his plea has been postponed to June 13, 2024, at 8:30 AM. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart leveled massive accusation at WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was instrumental in WCW's growth. It is no surprise that The Hulkster wielded a lot of power backstage due to his influence and star power. Over the years, many people have blamed Hogan for the end of WCW.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart appeared in the docuseries titled Who Killed WCW? which was created in part by The Rock. During the episode titled "Where The Big Boys Play," Bret Hart claimed that Hogan was pulling the strings backstage while Eric Bischoff was his puppet, and that is what killed WCW.

"That's the bond right there - Hogan and Bischoff, they're both accountable to each other. That's the secret, is that Hulk Hogan was basically the puppet master to Eric Bischoff, and Eric Bischoff, he was just a prop, and that's what killed WCW," Bret Hart said.

It remains to be seen if Nicholas Bollea's court hearing will take place on the newly scheduled date or if there will be a change again.

