Latest on Ric Flair's WWE contract status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's previous contract with WWE was set to expire in December last year. Now, WrestlingInc's Raj Giri has confirmed that Ric Flair has signed a new deal with WWE and is still contracted to the company.

Due to the cost-cutting measures as a result of the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has been letting go of several of their talent. It started on 15th April, 2020, when the company released and furloughed more than 30 in-ring and backstage personnel. Thereafter, we have seen reports emerging of a few more Superstars being released, including Cain Velasquez, Curtis Axel, and more recently, Sting.

Amidst all the releases, WWE has been very selective about contract negotiations and extensions, with reports suggesting that they are willing to let go of Superstars who do not want to work with the company.

Ric Flair's last few appearances in WWE

The last time we saw Ric Flair on WWE TV was when he appeared virtually to wish his former Evolution teammate Triple H on completing 25 years with WWE. Prior to that, Ric Flair was a part of the build-up for Crown Jewel to hype up the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match at the event.

We also saw the Nature Boy on the episode of RAW Reunion as well as his 70th birthday celebrations, where he was brutalized by Batista backstage. This would eventually lead to a clash between Evolution stablemates Triple H and Batista.