Latest QR Code reveals creepy 12-word message teasing a huge return on RAW

The latest QR Code on Monday Night RAW seems to be teasing a huge return. They continue to get more eerie and even more so than the 2022 vignettes leading up to Bray Wyatt's return.

This week on RAW, an infuriated Drew McIntyre was arguing with Adam Pearce for pulling him out of the King of the Ring tournament and replacing him with Jey Uso, who beat Finn Balor to advance in the tournament. The sting would be too much for him as he drove away and a QR code popped up. Ironically, CM Punk pulled up in his car just seconds later.

The QR Code, leading to a WWE page titled "Dervisive" (meaning: expressing contempt or ridicule) when scanned, leads to a video in an extremely creepy setting, with the message saying:

"Soon you will understand that all we ever wanted was a chance"

We presume this is a tease for Uncle Howdy's return on RAW.

But that wasn't all. When scrolling to the bottom of the page, there is a logo of a bird. When clicking on it, it takes fans to another page. This time, it's a PDF document titled "Evkairía."

Evkairía is a Greek Word that roughly translates to "timeless" or "opportunity." Broadly speaking, it refers to the perfect time/opportunity to take action. The PDF file is a bit vague.

A fan on X managed to use the cipher substitution to derive what it said, and it was exactly as creepy as you might have expected.

The message on the Evkaria PDF reads:

"You know nothing. Hell is only a word. Reality is much much worse."

This is getting interesting as the tease of Uncle Howdy continues. It remains to be seen when Howdy and the potential Wyatt 6 faction will emerge on RAW.