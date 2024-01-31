Lawyer explains how Vince McMahon could end legal case while not being guilty of the allegations (Exclusive)

While the details regarding Vince McMahon's case are yet to be proved or disproved, a lawyer has explained how he may end the matter without ever going to trial.

The WWE founder has been in the news lately following the allegations by Janel Grant regarding sex trafficking. The former employee of the Stamford-based promotion has accused McMahon of several instances of sexual misconduct, leading to a lot of discussion about the latter's involvement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, notable lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich explained how McMahon could choose to settle the case before it goes to trial. He further explained that this would not mean Vince McMahon was guilty, although it may seem that way to some people.

"It's not supposed to be an indicator of guilt. Maybe in the settlement agreement, there will be a provision that says that this is being settled but not because there is any wrongdoing but simply because we want to avoid future costs and expenses. That happens all the time, and there will be confidentiality provisions in that settlement agreement as well. And so, no, the short answer to your question is that it's not supposed to be an indicator that he did something wrong and is trying to hide, but many people do look at it that way." [28:25 onwards]

As of now, how Vince McMahon's case will progress in the near future remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

