Lawyer explains why Vince McMahon won't be saved despite several NDAs (Exclusive)

A noted lawyer recently broke down the significance of Vince McMahon allegedly creating NDAs to safeguard himself. Michale Morales Torres explained why those NDAs would not save him.

The allegations from Janel Grant mention an NDA that she had to sign in 2022, which promised her a hefty sum. However, according to the former WWE employee, she did not receive anything after the first installment of one million dollars. This led to her filing a civil lawsuit, which kickstarted the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, lawyer Michale Morales Torres explained how the NDAs would not keep Vince McMahon out of prison if he was found guilty of criminal charges.

He stated:

"Non-disclosure agreements do not protect you from felonies. Never. 'Cause the US government has the obligation to protect the citizens, and nothing can go over the US law. Not even the pact between parties. This case, if Miss Grant wishes to present charges with the allegations she has, she needs to only find enough evidence and everything, which is more complicated for a criminal trial than a civil one. But she has a lot of ground... To make this, or transform this from a civil to a criminal case." [27:28 onwards]

It remains to be seen how the case unfolds in the coming weeks.

