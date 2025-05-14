Layla El issues statement on "redefining" WWE championship reign

The WWE Universe embraced Layla El all over again after the London native increased her social media activity in recent years. The former NBA dancer won the 2006 Diva Search to earn a World Wrestling Entertainment contract and later made wrestling history. Layla is opening up on just how important one reign was.

LayCool was formed in June 2009 and was made official later that year. Layla and Michelle McCool made wrestling history by becoming the first and last co-Women's Champions after winning a SmackDown 2-on-1 Texas Tornado Match over Beth Phoenix on May 14, 2010. While McCool helped defend the title in Layla's place at times, she was unofficially the co-champion.

Layla took to X today to mark 15 years since she won her first championship. The 47-year-old reminisced on the significant happening and how she was trusted by the company. Layla then declared that she and McCool redefined what the Women's Championship meant.

"15 years ago today I held gold for the first time—co-Women’s Champion with @McCoolMichelleL. I was still learning, still unsure, and completely shocked. But I was trusted. I was tested. And I showed up. LayCool didn’t just share the title—we redefined what it meant. The last WWE Women’s Champions. A chapter I’ll cherish forever. @wwe [kiss mark] #Flawless #LayCool #WWEHistory @LayTalkPodcast," Layla wrote.

Layla's reign officially ended on September 19, 2010, at Night of Champions as McCool defeated Melina to unify the Women's Championship with the Divas Championship. The Lumberjills match held that night saw Layla interfere for a brawl with the ringside enforcers, allowing McCool to finish Melina off. Layla then co-defended at times during McCool's 62-day reign as Unified Divas Champion.

LayCool reunites at the WWE Hall of Fame

Layla El and Michelle McCool made World Wrestling Entertainment history as LayCool. The longtime friends recently reunited as McCool was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Layla shared a message to Instagram with photos and videos from the red carpet.

"We met in 2006—two girls from different worlds with undeniable chemistry. Your words touched me deeply… congrats, Hall of Famer! Should we rewind in 2025? LayCool forever. Love you & thank you for letting me be part of your special moment. #Flawless [kiss mark emoji]," Layla wrote.

McCool responded in the comments section, declaring she was the lucky one because Layla was there. The London native was shown on TV at times while McCool was being inducted.

