"Laziest WM build up" - Wrestling fans criticize creepy segment involving Bianca Belair and former Women's Champion

Wrestling fans were critical of the creepy segment that took place tonight on RAW involving Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Tonight, on the red brand, Bianca Belair faced off against Chelsea Green. The match was a complete mismatch, as Bianca Belair easily defeated her opponent using the KOD.

However, after the match, Carmella and Chelsea attacked Belair until Asuka rescued her. The Empress of Tomorrow took out Green with a kick and then picked up the RAW Women's Championship.

As Belair asked for her belt back, Asuka began dancing around the ring with the belt before she burst out laughing as a blue substance spilled from her mouth. She eventually dropped the belt before leaving the ring.

Wrestling fans quickly criticized the storyline and the buildup to their match at WrestleMania.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Daniel a.k.a. Prokonover @Prokonover @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka It would be nice to have some sort of feud. We are running out of time and you are building a tag team match, not a Wrestlemania one-on-one for the title.

dougalmcdougall @dougalmcdougal2 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE



dougalmcdougall @dougalmcdougal2 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Asuka was so hot when she made her return, and now she's out there doing stuff like this? What happened? 🥴This is even more reason to belief Vince is back in the creative circle. 🤦‍♂️

Bernardo Gomez @bgomez1107 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka You cant look at me straight into the face and tell me this is not among the worst rivalries this year

Dr Rubbish @swtch0 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka They need to start getting physical! It's funny both Asuka/Belair and Rhea/Charlotte, neither feuds have gotten physical still

Drago @Notorious401 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka I know Asuka is playing mind-games an what not, but I would love to see them get a little more heated / personal in this build. The match is gonna bang, no doubt. #WWERaw

Romeo @RomeoDi2099 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE

Romeo @RomeoDi2099 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Would be cool if this had more of a story to it lmao. Especially since it might potentially main event night 1 of the biggest PLE show of the year😵‍💫

Roberto @Rubencio85 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Is it me or does their segments each week feel all the same? Lol

One fan said that both women's title matches have terrible builds.

M @MarkRedbeliever @WWE Both women's singles matches have had terrible builds

Another fan felt WWE needed to move the feud further.

PinkPeach @TheePinkPeach @WWE We need to move this feud further, it's rinse and repeat rn

One fan even said he wasn't interested in the match.

Miketheman @Mikethe59844532 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka This build up has been so weak that I'm not really interested in this match

Based on the reactions, it looks like fans are losing interest in the women's title matches at WrestleMania. WWE needs to make this rivalry mean something.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

