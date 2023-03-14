"Laziest WM build up" - Wrestling fans criticize creepy segment involving Bianca Belair and former Women's Champion

Wrestling fans were critical of the creepy segment that took place tonight on RAW involving Bianca Belair and Asuka.
Tonight, on the red brand, Bianca Belair faced off against Chelsea Green. The match was a complete mismatch, as Bianca Belair easily defeated her opponent using the KOD.
However, after the match, Carmella and Chelsea attacked Belair until Asuka rescued her. The Empress of Tomorrow took out Green with a kick and then picked up the RAW Women's Championship.
As Belair asked for her belt back, Asuka began dancing around the ring with the belt before she burst out laughing as a blue substance spilled from her mouth. She eventually dropped the belt before leaving the ring.
Wrestling fans quickly criticized the storyline and the buildup to their match at WrestleMania.
Based on the reactions, it looks like fans are losing interest in the women's title matches at WrestleMania. WWE needs to make this rivalry mean something.
Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.
