"Lazy" - Vince Russo reviews WWE's storytelling on this week's RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes WWE’s decision-makers were “lazy” to book a gauntlet match on this week’s WWE RAW.

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday, February 21. Ahead of the event, all six participants – McIntyre, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and Sheamus – competed in a gauntlet match. Sheamus won the match, meaning he will enter the Elimination Chamber last.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer from 1997 to 1999, reviewed WWE RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Legion of RAW. He said there was a lack of effort in the writing of this week’s show.

“Bro, when they’ve got the first two entrances of that gauntlet match at eight o’clock, I’m like, ‘Is this match really gonna be an hour, guys? You guys are really going to make me sit here for an hour?’ Again, Chris, watching the three hours of this show, I don’t know how you can book this show any lazier. I really don’t, bro. I don’t know how you could put any least amount of effort into this show.”

Vince Russo compares WWE RAW to WWE SmackDown

Sheamus stood tall at the end of the night

Vince Russo agreed that WWE RAW would be a better show if, like WWE SmackDown, it only ran for two hours instead of three hours. From a financial perspective, he said he understands why the company continues with the three-hour WWE RAW format. However, he believes that the length of the show makes it “unwatchable” at times.

WWE SmackDown is widely considered to be the best weekly show by WWE fans. In Russo’s opinion, the blue brand’s segments and storylines are on the same level as WWE RAW. He thinks fans only prefer WWE SmackDown due to the show lasting two hours.

