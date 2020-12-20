Leaked audio of Sami Zayn's angry backstage rant posted online

The first-ever Sami Awards didn't go as WWE Superstar Sami Zayn had planned. The WWE Intercontinental Champion created his own version of the Slammy Awards and was set to present the same on last night's edition of SmackDown.

Zayn was supposed to win all the awards, but things went awry in a hurry when it was revealed that Big E had somehow won the award for 'Superstar of the Year'. The segment ended with Big E attacking Zayn and destroying the award. An irate Zayn went backstage and threw a fit, with the members of the WWE production team being on the receiving end. The audio of Sami Zayn's rant was somehow leaked and posted by Kayla Braxton on her official Instagram handle.

Don’t apologize to me, just tell me what the hell happened out there. Tell me how you allowed that to happen! Do you know how hard it was to get the Sami Awards to happen?! I’m on the phone with WWE! I’m on the phone with FOX! I’m on the phone with networks!

Check out the full audio below:

Sami Zayn will try to get back at Big E for what happened on SmackDown

What happened during the Sami Awards on SmackDown wasn't something Sami Zayn had anticipated in his wildest dreams. Big E winning the coveted award and then embarrassing Zayn in front of the WWE Universe has made sure that this feud is far from over. A week ago, Sami Zayn defeated Big E on SmackDown via count-out, but fans can expect another outing pitting the two against each other, very soon.