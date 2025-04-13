Leaked photo shows unique stage design for WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is seven days away, and WWE has been working tirelessly to craft a solid match card. Recently, a picture of the show's stage has been making the rounds on social media. The two-night spectacle will emanate live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.
This year, the WrestleMania stage so far looks like a giant T-shaped structure. A leaked image has revealed the early stages of the stage construction, and it appears that World Wrestling Entertainment is pulling out all the stops to make it stand out.
Fans online seem pretty excited for the official 'Mania stage reveal. The Stamford-based promotion will probably unveil the stage of The Showcase of the Immortals before this week's SmackDown.
You can check out the leaked image below.
Triple H talked about working with The Rock behind the scenes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41
Former World Champion and soon-to-be two-time Hall of Famer Triple H is the man behind the main roster's storylines and programs as the Chief Content Officer. He has received much praise for his work from fans and professionals.
The Game recently made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, continuing the pre-WrestleMania ritual of WWE Superstars starring on the show. Last year, The Rock and Roman Reigns represented the wrestling juggernaut on the program.
During the chat, The Cerebral Assassin revealed that he and The Rock often work together to deliver a solid product.
"What's really cool about it is all these years later, that was like '96, all these years later, he and I are still collaborating on things and working together behind the scenes to make WWE as great as it can be," Triple H said.
It will be interesting to see whether The Rock makes a surprise appearance at The Show of Shows. He played an important part in John Cena's betrayal of Cody Rhodes. Hence, viewers expect him to influence the outcome of the world title match on Night Two.