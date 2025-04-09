Triple H reveals The Rock's backstage influence in WWE

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently discussed The Rock's backstage influence within the Stamford-based promotion. The Game also recalled meeting The Brahma Bull for the first time.

WWE's business has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership in recent years. Almost all of the company's biggest shows were sold out in 2024, and it seems this year will be no different. Although The Game is the head of creative, many people believe The Rock also has major backstage influence because of his position on TKO's Board of Directors.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Triple H was asked if he had ever thought that when he started his career, he and The Rock would be running WWE in the future.

The Game said it was a crazy feeling, recalling what he thought when he met The People's Champion for the first time in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Yeah, it's really crazy, you know, I remember meeting Dwayne for the first time and just thinking, 'God, this guy is just, his charisma is off the charts, like if they can, cause I just met him backstage, if he's at all athletic, umm, he's gonna be a huge star and you know, not only becomes a huge star as The Rock in WWE but would go on to be the biggest box office attraction in Hollywood ever," he said.

The King of Kings also revealed The Brahma Bull's current influence on creative, saying they still collaborate and work behind the scenes to improve the product.

"What's really cool about it is all these years later, that was like '96, all these years later, he and I are still collaborating on things and working together behind the scenes to make WWE as great as it can be," he added. [5:46 - 6:22]

Check out the interview below:

Former WWE writer believes Triple H does not have any plans for The Rock and John Cena's alliance

Since The Rock and John Cena joined forces at Elimination Chamber 2025, neither Cena nor WWE has mentioned anything about The Final Boss on television.

During a recent edition of The Brand podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he believed the Triple H-led creative team hasn't mentioned The Brahma Bull on TV because they don't have any plans for his and Cena's alliance. Russo added that the two stars joined forces because the company did not have a good card for WrestleMania 41.

"You know why, Mattius? You wanna know why? Because they probably haven't figured out what it is yet. They probably don't even know, bro. It was a quick fix. They looked at the WrestleMania card, 'Oh my God, bro! This card really sucks. We need a quick fix,'" Russo said.

Many believe The Rock will appear during John Cena's clash with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what The Brahma Bull has planned for his future in the Stamford-based promotion.

