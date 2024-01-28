Triple H breaks silence on The Rock joining the TKO Board of Directors after WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has commented on The Rock joining TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors earlier this week. The news came before Vince McMahon resigned from the company following another lawsuit against him.

The structure of WWE has already completely changed in 2024. The Rock has joined the company in a prominent position. At the same time, Vince McMahon departed from the Stamford-based company after sponsors started to speak with their wallets ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble.

While speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H discussed The Great One joining TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. The Game noted that The Rock could speak with high-level executives and connect with him as a wrestler to help with what the Stamford-based promotion's product needed.

"This has been an incredible week. You talk about the streaming services, so let's talk about The Rock joining the board for TKO. An amazing opportunity for us to have the biggest celebrity, the biggest star in the world, and the biggest box office attraction in the world to be a part of that board and help us. He's an expert on branding, he's an expert on marketing, he's an expert on all of those things, so to help with that. But what I love about it is he is also a guy who while on a board at an extremely high level can communicate with them, I can have shorthand with him about what WWE needs," Triple H said. [40:19 - 41:01]

You can check out the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference below:

What the future has in store for The Rock remains to be seen.

Triple H on a new beginning for WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed the future of the Stamford-based promotion following the 2024 Royal Rumble.

While speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H discussed what lies ahead for the Stamford-based company after making substantial changes already in recent times. The Game noted that he did not want to call it a new beginning for the company because he wanted the legends of the business to still feel like they were appreciated for their contributions.

"I don't like to say it is a new WWE because I feel like in some way that negates the past. It is a rich history here. It is why people compare Roman Reigns and the length of his title run to Bruno (Sammartino) or Hogan. People love the history of what we do, I love that history. I am a huge history buff on that stuff, and love that. Cody (Rhodes) mentioned it, we had a lot of legends here tonight. And it is something that we want to engage with them more and have them be a part of what we do. Because their contributions were massive to what we do, and just have them feel connected to us," Triple H said. [50:18 - 51:10]

Despite the recent controversies, WWE's product remains hotter than ever. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and the creative team have planned for fans at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

