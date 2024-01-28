"WELCOME HOME!!!" "Best decision of his life" - Fans erupt after former AEW star returns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

A former AEW star has just officially jumped ship and made his return to WWE earlier tonight at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Fans were ecstatic after seeing him back in the Stamford-based promotion. This would be the return of Andrade.

The luchador had an earlier stint with WWE from 2015 to 2021, where he would capture the NXT Championship and the United States Championship. In 2021, Andrade would also end up leaving the Stamford-based promotion and debuting for AEW a few months later. He would then stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion until December 2023, as he competed in his final match against Miro, formerly known as Rusev, at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

Tonight, Andrade entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number four. This would not be his first time in the iconic match. Andrade made his usual entrance wearing his cloak and his mask, but this time, he was accompanied by a new theme song.

Fans were happy that he made his way back to WWE. Many fans welcomed him back, and they were happy that he finally jumped ship from AEW. They seemed to be looking forward to his upcoming run.

What the future has in store for Andrade in WWE remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Andrade planned to stay longer in AEW

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that Andrade had planned to stay much longer in AEW, but a recent falling-out led to him deciding to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion much earlier.

He had signed a contract previously until 2023, but due to injury time, this was said to have been extended through 2024. It was reported that Andrade was planning to sign with AEW, but circumstances led to him deciding not to, thus allowing his initial contract to simply expire.

In the end, all of this was made official, and the luchador is now with WWE once again. He now joins Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Lexis King as those who have jumped ship from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

