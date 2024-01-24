The Rock set to receive massive compensation after being appointed as TKO board member

It was recently announced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joined the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings. The wrestling legend and Hollywood star has scored a big payday in his role as a board member.

TKO Group Holdings was formed last year after the merger of both UFC and WWE and is owned by Endeavor. Vince McMahon serves as the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings. At the same time, Ari Emanuel is the CEO of the new entity and Endeavor as well. It was also announced yesterday that The People's Champion was granted full ownership of his ring name, "The Rock," and that he signed a new services and merchandising deal with WWE.

TKO Group Holdings issued a statement to the SEC, which revealed that The Rock will receive TKO’s Class A common stock at the value of $30 million.

"Mr. Johnson (The Rock) is entitled to receive an award of restricted stock units in respect of TKO’s Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, in an amount equal to $30,000,007 based on a 30-day average of the daily volume-weighted average sales price per share of the company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, as such daily volume-weighted average sales price per share is reported by Bloomberg L.P.," via PWInsider.

What the future has in store for The Rock remains to be seen.

WWE legend The Rock discussed joining the TKO board of directors and getting full ownership of his ring name

The Rock is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today, and he is considered by many people as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Joining the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors is a huge accomplishment for him.

The Rock commented on the same and he also spoke about getting full ownership of his ring name.

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari [Emanuel] is building something truly game-changing," The Rock said.

There is a big chance that the WWE legend could make his in-ring return this year, as he called out Roman Reigns when he made his appearance on RAW: Day 1. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for The Brahma Bull.

