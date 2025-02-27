  • home icon
  "Leave her the f*** alone" - WWE legend sends Logan Paul a message about Rhea Ripley after she revealed a stalker horrifyingly showed up at her home

"Leave her the f*** alone" - WWE legend sends Logan Paul a message about Rhea Ripley after she revealed a stalker horrifyingly showed up at her home

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 27, 2025 05:37 GMT
Things have not been easy for her (Credit: WWE.com)
Things have not been easy for her (Image credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley revealed the horrifying situation surrounding a stalker who showed up at her home, and now a WWE legend has sent Logan Paul a message. The star tried to talk to her after she revealed the situation.

A stalker turned up at Rhea Ripley's house to deliver mail and smiled horrifyingly into the camera for quite a while, causing the star to warn fans not to deliver stuff to her home. After listening to her comments on Logan Paul's vlog, when Paul was talking to her, Michael Hayes, a WWE Hall of Famer, asked him to leave her alone.

After listening to how a stalker showed up at her home to deliver mail, he told her how he could give her mail. She said anyone could send it to the Performance Center, but then he gave her a T-shirt that said, "Stay Humble." Rhea Ripley was less than impressed by the shirt.

"The Performance Center?" Paul asked. "So right here right now would not be good if we have mail for you? I do have some mail for you." (9:39 - 9:44)

Hayes was passing by, and the Hall of Famer asked him to leave her alone.

"Not again. Leave her the f**k alone," Hayes said. (9:55 - 9:56)

When asked if she was not going to keep it, Rhea said that she would and sent him a message saying that she would maybe make her dog wear it. Clearly, that was not the answer he was looking for.

"I'll put it on the dog," Ripley said. (10:07 - 10:08)
The star will defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at the Elimination Chamber in less than a week.

Edited by Angana Roy
