“LEAVE. ME. ALONE” - Uncle Howdy receives a message from WWE star

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks once again made their presence felt in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown after returning to the Stamford-based promotion in the main event last week.

With their actions on the 30th May edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks may have subtly confirmed that they are after the blue brand’s tag team division and are gunning for every team at the top. The fearsome stable once again wiped out #DIY, Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom. After the attack, an X/Twitter fanpage for Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer added two pictures of Nathan being taken out by Uncle Howdy and asked why Howdy always targets him.

Frazer agreed and quoted the tweet, asking the Wyatt Sicks leader to leave him alone.

"UNCLE HOWDY. LEAVE. ME. ALONE," he wrote.

A former WWE employee slammed the creative over Uncle Howdy and his faction’s booking on SmackDown

While reviewing the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the Stamford-based promotion for Wyatt Sicks’ booking on the blue brand.

Russo expressed that he doesn’t get how four members of Wyatt Sicks took out eight top superstars on SmackDown without a problem, and asked where this happens.

''There was just so many things on this show, but Mac, speaking of the tag team division. Do you realize that four guys [Wyatt Sicks] beat up eight? Four guys beat up eight. In what universe, in what matrix does that happen where four guys beat up eight guy[s]? Where.. where does that happen?" Russo said. [From 44:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks and whether the faction grabs the WWE Tag Team Championship eventually.

