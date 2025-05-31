“Where does that happen?” - Wrestling veteran slams WWE booking of the Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE programming on last week's edition of SmackDown. The Uncle Howdy-led group had been absent from television for months and put the entire SmackDown roster on notice since their return.
The Uncle-Howdy-led group interrupted the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom, seemingly setting their sights on the tag team division. They continued their assault during this week's episode as well, taking out the two aforementioned teams as well as DIY and Motor City Machine Guns.
Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Vince Russo expressed his discontent with their booking. Russo questioned the unbelievable booking of the segment, which saw Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan take out eight others standing in the ring. Nikki Cross got in the act as well, as she took out Candice LeRae.
''There was just so many things on this show, but Mac, speaking of the tag team division. Do you realize that four guys [Wyatt Sicks] beat up eight? Four guys beat up eight. In what universe, in what matrix does that happen where four guys beat up eight guy[s]? Where.. where does that happen?" Russo said. [From 44:00 onwards]
Wyatt Sicks' debut on WWE RAW last year garnered a lot of excitement amongst fans. The faction created a lot of buzz, but many feel that it has gone down due to a lack of interesting storylines. Their return has generated similar excitement once again, and WWE should do better to capitalize on their momentum this time around.
