WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels Roman Reigns will go down as one of the top ten wrestlers of all time.

The Head of The Table has been the dominant force in the company, holding the Universal Championship for 790+ days. During this reign, he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief also took down the likes of John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Big E, and Finn Balor, among others, during his successful title defenses.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry mentioned that it took Reigns just two years to move from a Hall of Fame-worthy talent to one of the greatest of all time. He detailed that even after two years at the top, fans still want to see more of the Tribal Chief.

"Roman Reigns went from being a great wrestler, Hall of Fame caliber wrestler, to being a guy that in the conversation of possibly being one of the top 10 wrestlers of all time. I would not doubt it whatsoever. It's just like every moment he comes on screen, he leaves you wanting more of The Bloodline. It's been two years, very easily we could've all been like, 'Damn, enough of this s**t.' But who's doing that? Nobody." [From 1:10 - 2:40]

Mark Henry feels The Bloodline is now on the same level as Roman Reigns

During the same conversation on the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer detailed that The Usos worked really hard to be on the same level as The Tribal Chief.

Mark Henry clarified how just a year ago, there was a huge gap between Reigns and the roster, but Jimmy and Jey won the titles that mattered to close that gap.

"Roman Reigns was elite of elite. But I didn't feel like The Bloodline was the level of The Freebirds, and DX and The Nation, you know, all the many top factions of all time until they started winning championships and it became more about The Bloodline and not Roman Reigns. They accomplished all that in about seven months," said Henry. [From 3:01 - 3:27]

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle The Bloodline has been around for over two years. It's one of the most dominant stables in WWE/WCW history.



Where do you place it among the all-time great stables? Is it better than DX at its peak? How does it compare to the likes of the NWO? The Bloodline has been around for over two years. It's one of the most dominant stables in WWE/WCW history.Where do you place it among the all-time great stables? Is it better than DX at its peak? How does it compare to the likes of the NWO? https://t.co/3Es1aHv07A

With the addition of Sami Zayn to the faction, The Bloodline has become the biggest ongoing storyline in WWE.

