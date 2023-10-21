"Left my mark!" - Raquel Rodriguez reacts to WWE Superstar claiming she ruined her ring gear

Raquel Rodriguez has reacted to a WWE Superstar's claim that she ruined her ring gear.

Rodriguez challenged for the Women's World Championship at WWE Payback but The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio interfered to help Rhea Ripley win the match. Rodriguez got a rematch on the September 11 edition of RAW but Nia Jax made her shocking return to the company and interfered.

Jax and Rodriguez battled in a singles match on the October 9 episode of the red brand but the clash ended in a no contest. Rodriguez planted The Irresistible Force with a Powerbomb and left her face print on Jax's ring gear. Jax appeared on the After the Bell podcast and joked that her ring gear was ruined.

"She ruined my gear. Her makeup print was on my stomach. I thought it was so rude. I had to take it to the dry cleaner. I still haven't gotten it back yet. So, I'm going to send that b**** my bill," said Jax. [From 00:07 - 00:18]

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez took to her Instagram story to respond to Jax's comments. Rodriguez joked that she left her mark in her comment seen in the image below.

Rodriguez sends a message to Nia Jax on Instagram.

Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez could dethrone Rhea Ripley in WWE

Raquel Rodriguez gave Rhea Ripley her toughest challenge yet as Women's World Champion but was unable to dethrone The Eradicator during their rivalry last month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised Raquel Rodriguez and noted that she has the fire required to become the Women's World Champion. However, Apter added that he wanted to see Ripley win their rivalry and continue her reign as champion.

"She's got a good chance of it because I'm going to go into kayfabe; she's got the fire to beat Rhea Ripley. I have never seen Ripley being womanhandled like that before. There's a possibility of that. But I don't really wanna see it. I want to see Rhea Ripley be undefeated," said Bill Apter. [33:25 - 33:52]

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal 5-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel next month. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar leaves the premium live event in Saudi Arabia as champion on November 4.

Who would you like to see win the Fatal 5-Way Women's World Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches