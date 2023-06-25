"LEGEND"- 35-year-old RAW star sends out huge appreciation message for Edge as the latter completes 25 years in the company

WWE star Johnny Gargano recently sent out a huge message of appreciation for Edge on the completion of his 25 years in the company.

The Rated-R Superstar has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of WWE. He was recently drafted on the blue brand as a part of the WWE Draft 2023. The SmackDown Superstar was last seen inside the ring on 12th May, when he faced Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles in a triple threat match. It was the first round of the Tournament to determine the number one contender match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Taking to social media, WWE recently uploaded a few photos of some of the best moments of The Hall of Famer's wrestling career. Gargano reposted the same and sent out an appreciation message for the wrestling legend.

Gargano mentioned how great of a legend the 11-time World Champion is and how he has inspired the former in many ways.

"I was a fan growing up..and after getting the opportunity to talk to, learn from, and see the type of human being he is when the cameras aren't on..I'm an even bigger fan today. LEGEND @edgeratedr," wrote Johnny Gargano.

Check out a screengrab of Johnny Gargano's Instagram story below:

Beth Phoenix sent out a heartwarming message to Edge on Father's Day

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sent out a heartwarming message to Edge on Father's Day.

Taking to social media, The Glamazon mentioned how good of a father The Rated-R Superstar is. She also heaped praise on her husband, as she stated how dedicated he is towards their children.

Phoenix continued as she wrote that she couldn't imagine her life without the support of The Rated-R Superstar.

"I can’t imagine my life, my future, my present, without this man by my side. He has many gifts, but the one that stands above the rest is his devotion to our children. Happy Father’s Day to our King @EdgeRatedR !"

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Beth Phoenix and her husband.

