Legend agrees with Triple H's explanation for why Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Triple H's "story never finishes" comments about Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare was widely expected to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Grandest Stages of Them All. However, fans were left stunned when Reigns retained his gold, thanks to outside shenanigans from his Bloodline stablemates.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the choice to have Roman Reigns retain his title. Hunter explained that it was another chapter in the story and added that the "story never finishes" in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell addressed HHH's comments. Mantell agreed with Triple H's explanation, saying he applied the same booking philosophy when he was a booker.

"He described wrestling as what I always thought it would be. Because when I was in Puerto Rico, I applied the same thing he talked about. The story is never finished cause I have never wrapped up a story. And apparently, he's not gonna wrap up the story, and the reason I came to that conclusion in the first place is that wrestling fans don't forget. 'Wouldn't they hate each other three weeks ago?' But if you have a story that connects, that in the fan's mind makes sense, that's why the story doesn't finish," said Dutch Mantell. (13:50 - 14:34)

Check out the full video below:

Triple H was impressed by Cody Rhodes' performance at WrestleMania 39

During the same press conference, The Game lavished praise on The American Nightmare's performance against Roman Reigns. Triple H stated that Cody Rhodes had undertaken an "incredibly" difficult journey and that he proved he belonged at the top by taking The Tribal Chief to the limit.

"To see that journey, to see him go through all those things, it's incredibly strong. It's an incredibly tough journey and [it takes] an incredibly tough person to do that. And to do that in this business is really difficult and he's done it, and tonight, if anything, he proved and earned his place at the top of this business, and I really mean that as a performer, athlete, businessman and as a man, he earned his place in this business tonight," said Triple H.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 According to fightful select, The Cody Rhodes & brock Lesnar feud was planned before Vince McMahon was involved, specifically a month before wrestlemania, it was even planned out how the betrayal was gonna happen. According to fightful select, The Cody Rhodes & brock Lesnar feud was planned before Vince McMahon was involved, specifically a month before wrestlemania, it was even planned out how the betrayal was gonna happen. https://t.co/mngBBbZNZ0

Although Cody is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar, he's expected to challenge Roman Reigns again for the gold sometime down the line.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes