"I'd rather walk through a beehive with my shirt off" - Legend blasts Michael Cole's WWE commentary

Dutch Mantell does not enjoy listening to Michael Cole’s WWE play-by-play commentary.

Cole, WWE’s lead announcer for more than a decade, recently celebrated 25 years with the company. He currently commentates alongside former NFL star Pat McAfee on SmackDown and at premium live events.

Mantell has worked in various roles in the wrestling business over the last 50 years, including booking and writing shows. Speaking on “WSI” with James Romero, he explained why he dislikes Cole’s commentary so much.

“I’d rather walk through a beehive with my shirt off than to listen to Michael Cole call a match,” Mantell said. “Because he’s so corporate. Everything you see, even when they come back to him, he’s reading out something that they wanna get in.” [0:19-0:36]

It is well known that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sometimes feeds lines to commentators via a headset during shows. Mantell clarified that his criticism is aimed at the role Cole is being asked to play rather than the man himself.

Dutch Mantell’s thoughts on Michael Cole’s commentary partner

While Mantell is not a fan of Cole’s approach to announcing, he has no problems with McAfee’s unique commentary style.

Unlike Cole, the legendary wrestling booker believes McAfee adds an element of excitement to SmackDown.

“Without Pat McAfee there, it wouldn’t even be worth listening to,” Mantell continued. “McAfee at least has some clever gems that he can get in that you can remember. Cole doesn’t. I think Cole, at this point, knows what he can do and what he can’t do. He’s a company guy. They said, ‘Do it like this,’ and he’s done it like that. It doesn’t make the broadcast any better, though.” [0:37-1:03]

Cole said earlier this year that McAfee is “an incredible guy” to commentate with. He also praised his announce team partner for being so enthusiastic every time they work together.

