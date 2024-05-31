Legend claims Eric Bischoff disliked her after she split up with ex-boyfriend

Eric Bischoff played a vital role in WCW overtaking WWE in the television ratings in the 1990s. Missy Hyatt, a legendary wrestling valet, recently gave an insight into why her former boss allegedly disliked her.

Hyatt was a big name in the wrestling business in the 1980s and 1990s. She managed several high-profile stars, including The Nasty Boys, The Steiner Brothers, and her ex-husband Eddie Gilbert.

In an interview on WSI, Hyatt said she let Bischoff stay at her house with a former boyfriend during his early days as a WCW announcer. According to Hyatt, the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee's attitude toward her changed after she split up with her partner:

"He ends up getting friends with the guy that I was dating, thinking that that guy could help him get in Hollywood or whatever, and when me and that guy broke up, Bischoff started f***ing with me left and right. I came in with short hair. 'You need to go back and get extensions. You can't have short hair.' I'm like, 'There's nothing in my contract that says that I can't have color hair or do my hair different.'" [1:12 – 1:34]

Hyatt added that Bischoff often says "nasty things" about her on his 83 Weeks podcast. In February, Bischoff branded the former manager "unprofessional" while discussing her WCW stint.

Missy Hyatt dismisses Eric Bischoff's Sherri Martel theory

In 1994, Sherri Martel joined WCW after six years in WWE. The arrival of Shawn Michaels' former valet coincided with Missy Hyatt exiting the company.

Hyatt claims Eric Bischoff wrongly assumed she had issues with Martel behind the scenes. In actuality, the legendary managers were friends in real life.

"He just did so many mean, evil things to me, Bischoff did, because I had broken up with that guy, and he was friends with him, and that's one of the reasons why I got fired," Hyatt continued. "He says it was because of Sherri Martel, that I was upset Sherri Martel was coming in. He doesn't realize that me and Sherri were good friends." [1:44 – 2:02]

Hyatt said she was excited about Martel joining and asked if she could train at WCW's Power Plant facility to prepare for a possible rivalry. Eric Bischoff allegedly shot down the idea and told directors not to show her on camera when she managed The Nasty Boys.

