Legend comments on WWE heading to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions amid rumors of the show being canceled

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia despite ongoing rumors of the show being canceled. However, wrestling veteran Mark Henry is not concerned about the roster, saying that the country has been a good host to pro wrestlers.

Ad

There has been a lot of speculation around WWE's upcoming premium live event, given the situation in the Middle East. However, according to a recent report, the show is planned to go ahead as scheduled, and the stars are on their way to Saudi Arabia.

While many are concerned about the talents' safety, Mark Henry has disclosed that he's not worried about anybody. The legend said in an interview with Alfred Konuwa that he has had an amazing experience every time he has been to Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Trending

“I’m not worried about anybody. If the WWE goes over there, the full power of the king and his son are going to protect them and keep them safe. Nothing [is] going to happen. Every time I went to Saudi Arabia, I felt more at home and welcome than I do a lot of places in America. People say 'Welcome home, brother!' Like there’s so many people over there that are brown people that look like you and I."

Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Night of Champions match card is stacked

WWE has always put on enthralling shows during its trips to Saudi Arabia, and this year's Night of Champions is expected to be no different. The show will feature six matches, with John Cena vs. CM Punk likely to be the main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans will also see the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments at the upcoming premium live event. Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes will determine this year's King of the Ring, while Jade Cargill will face Asuka to decide who will take home the Queen of the Ring title.

SmackDown before Night of Champions will also be live from Riyadh. However, not much has been announced for the blue show as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More