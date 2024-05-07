Legend enjoyed seeing "baby mama" Nia Jax and Jade Cargill at the 2024 WWE Draft (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill and Nia Jax are two of the most imposing women in WWE right now. Teddy Long recently attended the 2024 WWE Draft and enjoyed speaking to both superstars backstage.

Long appeared as a SmackDown team member when the brand changes took place on April 26 and April 29. Jax moved to SmackDown as the seventh overall pick on the first night of the Draft, while Cargill was chosen second by SmackDown on the second night.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long told legendary journalist Bill Apter and host Mac Davis about his history with Cargill. The former general manager also revealed his pet name for Jax:

"I just had a great time and I just enjoyed seeing my baby mama, Nia Jax, had a chance to talk to her, and Jade Cargill, had a chance to get with Jade," Long said. "Mac knows I've known Jade before she ever got started. She was a part of that Face2Face wrestling school that I was a part of, so we've known Jade a long time." [2:08 – 2:31]

In the video above, Teddy Long also gave an insight into what Hall of Famer Paul Heyman does behind the scenes to help superstars.

WWE's backstage morale under Triple H

Teddy Long worked for WWE in various on-screen roles between 1998 and 2014. Since then, he has joined the Hall of Fame and made several cameo appearances on television.

Long believes wrestlers are keen to impress in the new creative era under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H:

"I think the morale certainly was up backstage. Everybody was in a good mood. Everybody was enjoying themselves. Everybody wanted to work. I can tell a few changes that have taken place, and I think they're for the good. Like I said, man, everybody was just great. They wanted to work. There weren't no problems, you know what I mean? There were no disagreements, not that I know of." [1:42 – 2:08]

Long added that he interacted with several other high-profile names backstage, including Booker T, JBL, R-Truth, and Ron Simmons.

What is your favorite Teddy Long moment? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

