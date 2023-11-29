Legend explains how Cody Rhodes' AEW connection could affect his first World Title in WWE following CM Punk return (Exclusive)

WWE has seen a flurry of developments over the week, including CM Punk's blockbuster return and Cody Rhodes being thrust into a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. While it may still be quite far off, a wrestling veteran believes that Cody will eventually transition into being the World Heavyweight Champion.

With Seth Rollins currently holding the title, discussions about who he will drop it to are rampant in the pro wrestling community. The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was recently asked to share his thoughts on it, and he believes that there is a chance that Rollins' World Heavyweight Title will be taken by CM Punk, owing to the feud already being teased between them.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter further stated that Cody Rhodes could then defeat CM Punk and take the World Heavyweight Championship in his grasp.

"If they switch the World Heavyweight Championship, which if you are taking it in that direction, if they switch that from Seth Rollins to CM Punk, then Cody becomes the guy to beat CM Punk, cause' it's the perfect end of the story, because of the relationship or non-relationship with AEW there," Bill Apter said. [21:58 - 22:20]

While the plan seems a little convulant right now, it remains to be seen if Bill Apter's prediction will come true.

