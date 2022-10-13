Legend felt "relieved" when Stephanie McMahon said WWE no longer needed him

WWE's decision to move in a different direction with its on-screen authority figures in 2005 was understandable, according to Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff performed as the RAW general manager for two-and-a-half years after joining WWE in July 2002. His villainous character was thrown into a garbage truck by Vince McMahon on the December 5, 2005, episode of the red brand after being fired by the then-WWE Chairman.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff admitted that his persona had run its course. He also revealed that Stephanie McMahon, a creative team member at the time, called him to say he was no longer needed:

"I was relieved when Stephanie called me because, as a performer, you don't wanna go out [in front of fans] when you know your s**t's getting cold, and you feel it," Bischoff said. "You just sense it. I had been sensing it for months, probably six or seven months leading up to that point." [1:54:09 – 1:54:24]

Bischoff returned as SmackDown's Executive Director in 2019, but he left the behind-the-scenes role after just four months.

Why Eric Bischoff knew his WWE RAW GM role had to end

Bischoff's two-and-a-half-year stint as the RAW general manager was relatively long for an authority figure.

The former WCW executive realized it was time to leave his on-screen position when it became challenging to garner reactions from fans:

"I just saw it coming," Bischoff continued. "I didn't want it to end, I don't want to suggest that, because it was a good gig for me and it was fun and I enjoyed it, but I could also feel that I was losing the audience. They just didn't care about the character anymore. I knew from a creative point of view there was only so much they could do to change that." [2:00:39 – 2:01:01]

Bischoff has been involved in the wrestling business since 1986. The 67-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

