Legend gives Jerry Lawler health update after WWE contract news (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter recently reacted to the news that Jerry Lawler's WWE broadcasting contract has not been renewed.

Lawler, aka The King, was one of WWE's leading play-by-play announcers between 1992 and 2020 before becoming a premium live event kickoff show panelist. In 2023, the 74-year-old stopped appearing on television after suffering a stroke.

Apter has been friends with Lawler for many decades. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis and wrestling legend Teddy Long, he clarified that Lawler would remain with WWE in another capacity.

"No," Apter said when asked if he was surprised by Jerry Lawler's contract news. "I speak to The King regularly. He's still having some issues with his memory and his speech a little bit, and I think due to everything that's gone on with his health, WWE has decided it's time at this point to just keep him on a Legends contract but not have him back as a broadcaster." [0:45 – 1:13]

Teddy Long understands why Jerry Lawler's WWE announcing deal ended

After several years of commentary team changes, the current line-up is widely viewed as one of the best WWE has had in a long time. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee call the action on RAW, while Corey Graves and Wade Barrett are the SmackDown announcers.

Teddy Long has worked in various roles in the wrestling business, from manager and referee to on-screen authority figure. After recently appearing at the 2024 WWE Draft, the former RAW and SmackDown GM is not surprised Jerry Lawler's contract was not extended:

"Jerry, him and I were always good friends, man," Long said. "Always had a smile and a laugh every time you talked to him. I guess maybe it's good for Jerry. I think his health is more important than him trying to come back here and trying to work because this thing [WWE production] has certainly changed now and it's at a real fast pace, and if you can't keep up, you ain't gonna be around." [1:18 – 1:42]

Jerry Lawler is considered one of the greatest commentators in wrestling history. As an announcer, he is best known for his partnership with Jim Ross during WWE's Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

