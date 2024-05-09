Roddy Piper's message to Hulk Hogan analyzed by wrestling legends (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan recently became the talk of the internet after he claimed to have received a message from Roddy Piper after his friend passed away. Wrestling reporter Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long are the latest high-profile names to respond to the story.

On April 30, Hogan spoke about his Christian faith in an interview with The 700 Club. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said a voice note appeared on his phone from Piper two days after he died on July 31, 2015. According to The Hulkster, Piper said, "I'm just loving you, my brother. I'm just walking with Jesus."

Apter and Long appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis. Amid speculation online that Hogan might not be telling the truth, Apter gave his verdict:

"Hulk Hogan has become a born-again Christian, so this goes along with his belief. Whether that actually took place in reality, I don't know, but if anybody could send a message to anyone from wherever he is, [Roddy Piper impression] it would have been Roddy Piper!" [7:16 – 7:41]

Teddy Long responds to Hulk Hogan's Roddy Piper story

In 2022, Teddy Long's wife Tasha passed away. The former WWE on-screen personality previously spoke about how he looked after her toward the end of her life.

Reacting to Hulk Hogan's voice note claim, Long said he believes in spirits and shared a story of his own about his wife:

"My wife died. When I was in the house there, there were things that made noises and sounds that I knew that she was there. I went one time, I'll tell you, I had a Blink [security] camera downstairs that just kept going off, going off. I turned it on and I looked at it, man. This was the truth. And when I looked at it, there's a white bird flying by, right by it, and I go downstairs and there was nothing downstairs, but I saw the bird on the video." [8:21 – 8:47]

Hogan has been accused of lying in the past, most notably about the controversial WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 event. Regarding the Roddy Piper message, many fans believe the WWE legend's story because he previously played the audio in a documentary about his former opponent.

