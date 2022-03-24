Legend highlights major flaw in WWE's booking of Roman Reigns

Dutch Mantell believes WWE is running out of opponents who can be viewed as a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Reigns’ current tenure as Universal Champion has lasted 571 days so far. During that time, The Tribal Chief has defended his title against several high-profile superstars, including Edge, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

Mantell, a legendary wrestling manager and booker, recently spoke to WSI’s James Romero about Reigns’ dominance as SmackDown’s star attraction:

“A wrestling roster is just like a baseball roster or a football roster," said Mantell. "You’ve gotta have a bench. You’ve gotta have people who can step up and do the job, but they don’t have a bench. After Roman Reigns, and I want you to think for me now, who is the next main-eventer that the SmackDown bench has?” [3:39-4:04]

Reigns defeated Goldberg in his most recent televised title defense at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. He is due to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a championship unification match at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3.

Dutch Mantell discusses WWE’s other main-eventers after Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins are among the most notable main-eventers on the RAW roster right now. Both men have feuded with Roman Reigns in the past, but they aren't on the same brand as the Universal Champion anymore.

Moving forward, Dutch Mantell sees free agent Brock Lesnar as the only person on the same level as Reigns:

“[Lashley and Rollins are] still not at the level of Roman, and these are main-eventers," Mantell continued. "Lashley’s on the RAW brand, Rollins is on the RAW brand. If they didn’t have Brock Lesnar and Roman, I don’t know what they would have.” [4:13-4:32]

Mantell added that WWE appears to have changed its approach to building superstars. In recent years, the company has focused on promoting the WWE brand instead of individuals. However, he thinks that no longer appears to be the case judging by Reigns’ dominance.

