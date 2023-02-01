Legend was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame due to "heat" with Vince McMahon, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spilled the beans on why King Kong Bundy was never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The late great King Kong Bundy was one of the most feared names of his era, owing to his imposing physique. He was a prominent force to be reckoned with in the global juggernaut in the mid-80s to early '90s. The legendary performer also competed in the main event of WrestleMania 2, where he failed to capture the WWE Championship from Hulk Hogan in a Steel Cage Match.

Bundy never found a place in the Hall of Fame despite his many accomplishments. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed the possible reason behind it. He suggested that when King Kong Bundy was in WWE, he was offered to do a few commercials for a computer brand.

Even though Vince McMahon refused to grant him permission, Bundy went ahead with the offer, resulting in him having "heat" with the former. Vince Russo believes this was why Bundy was never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"When he was working for WWE, he had the opportunity to do a series of commercials for a computer company. And they were just starting off then. And Vince didn't want him to do it, and he did it, and he got tremendous heat with Vince. Therefore, King Kong Bundy is not in the Hall of Fame," said Vince Russo. (6:15 - 6:40)

Check out the full video below:

D'Lo Brown wants Nation of Domination to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, D'Lo Brown expressed his desire to see himself, The Rock, The Godfather, Mark Henry, and Ron Simmons be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Nation of Domination. He added that the late Owen Hart and Savia Vega should also receive the induction.

"It'd have to be Ron, The Godfather, Mark, Rock and me. I think that's the one people most associate with. And if I don't keep Ron, I'd like to keep Owen in there with us, because I love Owen and I'm not gonna sleep on Savio Vega and Crush, but I think the one that people resonate with is the five that I just laid out," said Brown.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Wolfie D spoke about a possible Hall Of Fame induction for The Nation Of Domination on the latest episode of UnSKripted.



Full Interview: "It would be so cool. I wish we could BUT .."Wolfie D spoke about a possible Hall Of Fame induction for The Nation Of Domination on the latest episode of UnSKripted.Full Interview: youtu.be/SDwSBJ-47Rw "It would be so cool. I wish we could BUT .."Wolfie D spoke about a possible Hall Of Fame induction for The Nation Of Domination on the latest episode of UnSKripted. Full Interview: youtu.be/SDwSBJ-47Rw https://t.co/1JR174x00p

The Godfather, Henry, and Simmons are already a part of the Hall of Fame, albeit individually and not as part of the Nation of Domination.

What do you make of Vince Russo's revelation about King Kong Bundy's heat with Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes