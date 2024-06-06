Legend on Kevin Nash's real-life backstage fight with WWE Hall of Famer

Kevin Nash was one of WCW's marquee names before former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon bought the company in 2001. In a recent podcast episode, Ted DiBiase Sr. reacted to reports about a backstage confrontation involving Nash and fellow legend Roddy Piper.

On June 9, 1997, Piper and Ric Flair defeated Nash and Scott Hall in a four-minute match on WCW Nitro. At the time, it was rumored that Piper went off-script and finished the bout six minutes early. Reports also claimed that Nash slapped the WWE Hall of Famer during a behind-the-scenes argument.

DiBiase Sr. was a WCW manager in 1997. While he does not recall the incident, he said on Everybody's Got A Pod that legitimate fights would not have happened if WCW had stronger leaders:

"I've grown to know Kevin a lot better over the years. Back then, of course, I wasn't physically wrestling anymore. I was a manager by then, but I looked at these guys, him [Kevin Nash], Scott Hall, good buddies, I get it, they're full of p*ss and vinegar and they're the newcomers and they wanna show everybody who they are, and that's okay. Time is everything. The thing lacking is good leadership," DiBiase Sr. said. [4:42 – 5:17]

Legendary promoter Bill Watts was WCW's Executive Vice President in 1992 and 1993. Had Watts been in charge when Nash and Piper's altercation happened, DiBiase Sr. thinks someone would likely have been fired.

Ted DiBiase Sr. took a different approach to Kevin Nash

While Kevin Nash had no problem standing up to Roddy Piper, Ted DiBiase Sr. preferred to let his on-screen character take care of physicality.

The Million Dollar Man added that he usually avoided someone behind the scenes if they did not see eye-to-eye:

"I can't remember any confrontation with any wrestler. I mean, it just didn't happen. I can't think of anybody that I didn't get along with. There might be some names or a couple of guys, but if I didn't like them or thought they were full of cr*p, then I would just go my own way," DiBiase Sr. continued. [6:19 – 6:57]

The wrestling legend also spoke about Nash and Piper having a difference of opinion over a two-time WWE Hall of Famer's star power in WCW.

