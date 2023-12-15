Legend names the only negative thing about The Hardy Boyz in WWE

The Hardy Boyz are widely viewed as one of the most exciting tag teams in wrestling history. Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently recalled how Jeff and Matt Hardy were perceived backstage during their WWE careers.

Between 1999 and 2007, the high-flying duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship six times and the WCW Tag Team Championship once. They also captured the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships after returning to WWE in 2017.

Ross worked as a talent relations executive and announcer when The Hardy Boyz began making their name in WWE. On his Grilling JR podcast, the Hall of Famer said some within the company doubted Jeff and Matt's ability on the microphone:

"I think he [Matt Hardy] proved in that program there with Lita that he was a good character, that he could talk, and that was the situation," Ross stated. "If there was any negative about The Hardyz, it was the fact that the perception was that neither Jeff or Matt were great talkers. You've gotta remember who else in the company they're being compared to talking-wise. A lot of talent." [44:39 – 45:09]

As Ross referenced, WWE boasted a lot of impressive talkers when The Hardy Boyz arrived on the main roster. The likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and Vince McMahon often appeared in lengthy promo segments around that time.

Jim Ross on The Hardy Boyz's contrasting success as singles competitors

Jeff and Matt Hardy have separated and reunited many times during their wrestling careers. While Jeff became a three-time WWE world champion as a singles star, Matt was sometimes overlooked compared to his brother.

Jim Ross believes WWE's creative team failed to book Matt in compelling storylines when he competed on his own:

"I think having consistent [booking], the old push, making sure that his push had continuity [is where WWE failed]. He was on and he was off. He was on and he was off." [44:25 – 44:38]

The Hardy Boyz now wrestle for AEW. On November 29, they teamed up with Brother Zay in a losing effort against Action Andretti and Top Flight on Dynamite.

