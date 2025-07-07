Legend rates Triple H 6.5/10 as a WWE wrestler

Triple H competed in his final WWE match in 2019 after 24 years as an in-ring competitor for the company. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, recently gave his thoughts on The Game's wrestling ability.

Three-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has repeatedly said he rates Triple H as "4/10" from an in-ring perspective. He also gave the same rating for The King of Kings' matches against The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29, respectively.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell gave a more generous rating than Hart before highlighting how much work Triple H does behind the scenes:

"Well, I don't think Bret was that far off. I would say a six and a half out of 10, is what I would say. But, see, I don't think his value really lay in his work. His value lays in his understanding of the business as a whole, and that's the position he's in now." [2:48 – 3:12]

The Game attended WWE production meetings in the 2000s before spearheading the company's NXT developmental system in the 2010s. In 2022, he replaced his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as the main roster's creative figurehead.

Dutch Mantell on Triple H's "tremendous" WWE success

In 2003, Triple H married Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie. The two became involved in an on-screen relationship in 1999, which led to them dating in real life.

Dutch Mantell believes the 14-time World Champion was destined to be Vince McMahon's replacement after marrying Stephanie:

"Since he married Stephanie, I think he's trained to take Vince's place, and he went out of his way to learn the old school and the new school, and I think he's done a tremendous job at it, really, because he's head of creative and he's the one who has to listen to these ideas, and mark this off and mark this off, and put this in, and take that out." [3:13 – 3:41]

In the same episode, Mantell addressed the 55-year-old's recent remarks about never wrestling again.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

