Legend reacts to WWE seemingly changing Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 41 match

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1 to earn a Women's World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41. Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently gave his thoughts on WWE's plan for The EST at The Show of Shows on April 19-20.

IYO SKY surprisingly defeated Rhea Ripley on the March 3 episode of RAW to win the Women's World Championship. Belair is scheduled to challenge SKY for the title at WrestleMania 41 in a singles bout. However, Ripley looks likely to be added to the match after confronting the two women on RAW on March 10.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, Cornette questioned why WWE is potentially booking two high-profile Triple Threat matches at WrestleMania. Although it has not been confirmed, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is also expected to take place at the event.

"They're still acting like all of the Japanese girls are nine years old when they have a temper tantrum, but at least it [IYO SKY's acting] was emotional," Cornette said. "Then she jumped up and down and yelled and walked out, so now we've got another three-way. Why are they setting up three-ways with the women when they're setting up three-ways with the men, or vice versa? Is it 'anything you can do, I can do better' on everything?" [13:33 – 14:00]

WWE commentator Michael Cole interviewed IYO SKY on the latest episode of RAW. The segment ended with the Japanese star slapping Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley before leaving the ring.

Jim Cornette predicts Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

If Rhea Ripley is added to the WrestleMania 41 match, Jim Cornette thinks the Aussie is likely to recapture the Women's World Championship from IYO SKY.

The 63-year-old also thinks Bianca Belair has an outside chance of winning the match if WWE's higher-ups book her against Jade Cargill after WrestleMania.

"I just think Rhea needs to get the belt back some kinda way, unless the belt is going to be integral [in Bianca Belair's storyline]," Cornette added. "And still, again, it's Bianca and Jade that we wanna see. Naomi was kinda put in when Jade apparently really got hurt, so I think Bianca needs to step off of Naomi and get to Jade, and if they want the title involved in that, I can see what's going on. Rhea's still over, but otherwise I think she needs to win it back." [15:00 – 15:33]

Naomi recently admitted she was responsible for the mystery attack on Cargill in November 2024. Belair has held the Women's Tag Team Championship with both superstars over the last year.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

