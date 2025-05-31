Legend recently congratulated Kofi Kingston for breaking 28-year WWE record

Kofi Kingston made history in 2016 when The New Day became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history. In a recent interview, Demolition's Barry Darsow revealed he spoke to Kingston for the first time at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

In the late 1980s, the first of Demolition's three WWE Tag Team Championship reigns lasted 478 days. The record stood for 28 years before Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods surpassed the legendary duo's tally by five days.

Darsow (Smash) and Bill Eadie (Ax) attended the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 18 shortly after signing WWE Legends deals. Speaking to Ben Veal of Wrestling Life, Darsow shared details of his conversation with Kingston:

"It was funny. When the Hall of Fame was done, I came up and I tapped Kofi Kingston on the shoulder. I said, 'Are you Kofi?' He says, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'Demolition!' I said, 'Congratulations for beating our record, you son of a gun,' and we laughed and everything. Really, really good guy, him and his partner, but the tag teams I think are getting better and they're making more tag teams now." [11:55 – 12:24]

Demolition is widely viewed as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. Before signing Legends contracts, Darsow and Eadie had a strained relationship with WWE due to their involvement in a 2016 lawsuit against the company.

Barry Darsow on Kofi Kingston's reaction at the WWE Hall of Fame

The New Day now only consists of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Big E was also a member of the group before being kicked out in 2024.

Barry Darsow added that Kingston jokingly apologized for breaking Demolition's long-standing record:

"He said, 'I'm sorry we broke it.' I said, 'Don't be sorry, be excited, and I'm excited for you because somebody had to break it.' It's just great that a couple of good guys took it from us." [12:38 – 12:49]

In 2022, the WWE Tag Team Championship record was broken again by The Usos. Jimmy and Jey Uso's reign eventually ended in 2023 after 622 days.

