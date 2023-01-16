Legend not returning after 7 years for a match with Roman Reigns is not a "loss" for WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell doesn't think Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns not facing The Rock at WrestleMania should be termed as a loss for WWE.

One of the most anticipated matches this year is between The Tribal Chief and his cousin. However, it's still uncertain if the bout will go down on April 2 due to The Brahma Bull's packed schedule. Although WWE recently dropped a tease regarding The Rock's possible appearance at Royal Rumble 2023, nothing is set in stone.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell discussed the situation if Johnson is unable to make it for a match with Roman Reigns. The veteran believes that if not this year, The Rock would eventually return to WWE for a bout.

"Well, if they can't bring him back for this one, he still looks great. He's gonna look next year; he's gonna look great the year after that unless something unforeseen happens. So it is still open for him to come back, but we're talking about this year," Dutch Mantell.

Mantell added that The Rock's absence shouldn't be counted as a loss as the promotion could still deliver a marquee match for the fans.

"I still don't think it's a loss. I think they can still find their way to make the main event like they always do somehow. They do that. I keep going back to my 51th-week theory. If this doesn't happen, this will, and then we'll do this." (2:28 - 3:12)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on the importance of long-term booking

Mantell firmly believes any booker working for WWE or for any other promotion must map out what could go down for the next two months in advance.

The former manager explained that once the "bigger picture" is clear, it makes it easier to determine which talents need to be pushed and when.

"That's why if you're sitting in the creative in WWE or any other company, you can't just book next week. You gotta book like two months down the road because then you're seeing the bigger picture, and the bigger picture will tell you exactly what needs to be done and who needs to be pushed when," added Dutch Mantell. (3:13 - 3:35)

In case The Rock is unavailable for WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes is the second favorite to challenge Roman Reigns.

Do you think The Great One and The Tribal Chief will have a showdown at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

