Roman Reigns suffered a massive betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41 as Paul Heyman turned on him and aligned with Seth Rollins. While the OTC is now left without the guidance of his Wiseman, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Eric Bischoff should make his return to manage Reigns.
Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns joined forces in 2020 and formed one of the greatest partnerships of all time. However, the veteran revealed his true colors on Night One of WrestleMania 41 last night, where he betrayed both CM Punk and the OTC. Heyman then aligned with Seth Rollins, who came out victorious in the Triple-Threat match.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania 41 Night One review, Vince Russo noted that he would like to see Eric Bischoff make his return to WWE to manage either Roman Reigns or CM Punk.
"I’ll tell you what I would do. I would bring in Bischoff for one of them [Reigns or Punk]. Absolutely. Without a shadow of a doubt. Bro, can you imagine Heyman and Bischoff rifting back and forth? That would be tremendous."
The former WWE writer then added that Bischoff working with Roman Reigns would be "terrific."
"First of all, Eric lives in Wyoming. Eric lives on a beautiful freaking ranch, he’s living the life. Then he tried to go back to WWE, and he lasted about three weeks. He has always said that he can’t do it again, but if it’s just going to TV, I think he might be into that. I could see Reigns bringing in Eric; that would be terrific." [From 1:16:38 onwards]
Eric Bischoff has made sporadic appearances in the global juggernaut in the last few years. He appeared on the December 4, 2024, episode of NXT, where he had a segment with Trick Williams and Ridge Holland.
