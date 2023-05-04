Legend reveals details of WWE's backstage morale (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about how the backstage morale in the promotion was positive during the Draft 2023.

In the wake of Vince McMahon's return to WWE as the Executive Chairman of the board, morale had taken a massive hit, as per many rumors. The post-WrestleMania 39 episode of RAW was especially the most chaotic, with several last-minute script changes leaving many wrestlers frustrated.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long, who was present during Draft 2023, discussed the company's morale. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that everybody seemed happy, and the morale was up, just the kind of environment he likes to be in. Long also revealed that he had the chance to advise a few newcomers about the dos and don'ts of the business.

"It was the first time I did that, though, being part of the Draft, and that was really exciting; I never did that before. Everybody was good, the morale and everybody seemed to be happy and having a great time, and that's the way I kind of like with everybody happy and nobody's angry. So many young kids there; I had a chance to talk to a few of them and give them advice about things they should do and things they should not do," said Teddy Long

Furthermore, Long added that he also had a great time with JBL, along with whom he announced the third-round Draft picks on RAW and SmackDown.

"And it was just a fun time there. Also, I was able to be there with my man, JBL; we got a lot of history. So I had a great time," added Teddy Long (1:26 - 2:00)

Dutch Mantell on WWE's backstage morale being down

A couple of weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also spoke about the global juggernaut's morale taking a hit of late. The former WWE manager advised the performers to look at the "cheque" they receive from the company for their services and be happy with it.

"You said about morale being bad. I think the WWE talent needs to look at that cheque and say, well, 'It doesn't feel that comfortable, but this makes me feel better.' It ain't that bad. You look at the cheque, it's about 40 grand or whatever they are making. Come on!" said Dutch Mantell.

In the same chat, Mantell explained how top stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn seldom complained about anything.

