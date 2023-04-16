"WWE talent needs to look at that cheque" - Veteran on morale being down after Vince McMahon's return (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the rumors of WWE's backstage morale being low after Vince McMahon seemingly regained his creative powers.

Post-WrestleMania 39, the bombshell announcement about WWE being acquired by Endeavor Group was made. In an interview to discuss the same, McMahon claimed he would be involved in the creative, but not on a day-to-day basis.

However, the following night's RAW had all the imprints of Vince McMahon's booking style. It was later revealed that the 77-year-old was fully involved in the process backstage, with the script witnessing many last-minute changes.

These changes reportedly took a hit on the locker room morale. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell addressed these rumors. He stated that WWE performers need to look at their fat cheques and be content.

"You said about morale being bad. I think the WWE talent needs to look at that cheque and say, well, 'It doesn't feel that comfortable, but this makes me feel better.' It ain't that bad. You look at the cheque, it's about 40 grand or whatever they are making. Come on!" said Dutch Mantell.

Furthermore, the former manager cited the example of top-level talents like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn, saying their morale doesn't seem down.

"And the people that still talk about morale was down, ask Sami Zayn. Was his morale down? or Kevin Owens or The Usos or Romans or the Codys. I don't get that. I can see when morale is down, but now's it up. So I would highly encourage the WWE guys to keep the morale under wraps and act happy as a lark when you walk into that dressing room," said Dutch Mantell (15:32 - 16:30)

Nick Khan recently clarified Triple H's WWE role

Though many feared Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman could affect Triple H's role as Chief Content Officer, Nick Khan has cleared things up. The WWE CEO revealed that while Hunter will continue as the CCO of the promotion, Vince would communicate with HHH if he had any ideas and inputs.

"Paul and Vince, have a family relationship, a relationship that stands back to the mid-90s. Paul's in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas then he and Paul are gonna communicate, that's always gonna be the case. We're lucky to have Vince. We're lucky to have Paul in control of creative, said Nick Khan

False Finish @FalseFinishCSN Nick Khan confirms that Triple H is still very much running creative for the #WWE . In his conversation with @LightshedTMT , Khan did note that he and Vince will always be in communication and share ideas. Nick Khan confirms that Triple H is still very much running creative for the #WWE. In his conversation with @LightshedTMT, Khan did note that he and Vince will always be in communication and share ideas. https://t.co/uV4a5dMJEp

This explanation from Nick Khan is sure to come as a sigh of relief for fans who have enjoyed Triple H's work as the creative head over the last many months.

