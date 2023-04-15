WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan recently addressed Triple H's current role in the company after Vince McMahon's return.

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. His son-in-law Triple H has since become Chief Content Officer. However, McMahon recently returned to the company as Executive Chairman. A few days ago, he announced an Endeavor-led merger with the UFC.

Since McMahon's return, many fans have wondered if he will take over Creative from Triple H. In an interview with CNBC, McMahon stated that he would be involved in the creative. However, he would not "get in the weeds."

In a recent interview with LightShed Live, Nick Khan clarified Triple H's status after McMahon's return.

"When this deal was officially announced, Monday morning, Vince sent out a company-wide email to our thousand or so employees, including myself. And in the email, he laid out the structure of the NewCo, which certainly you guys have read about and are familiar with. In addition to Vince being the Executive Chairman, Ari Emanuel being the CEO, Mark Shapiro being the President, Dana White continuing as President of UFC, and me at WWE — specifically Vince articulated that Paul Levesque remains the sole chief creative officer. Sole," he said.

Although Triple H is solely in charge of Creative, Khan believes McMahon could give The Game some input.

"So, how does it work? Does that mean because I'm technically in charge of the business side of the business that I don't seek input from other people? Or I wouldn't seek input from Vince McMahon, who created this entire empire? That would be a mistake on my behalf. Paul and Vince, have a family relationship, a relationship that stands back to the mid-90s. Paul's in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas then he and Paul are gonna communicate, that's always gonna be the case. We're lucky to have Vince. We're lucky to have Paul in control of creative," Khan added. [H/T: PostWrestling]

This WWE Superstar's return was the first red flag Vince McMahon was back in power, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell. Check out his comments here.

Triple H recently announced the 2023 WWE Draft

A few hours after WrestleMania 39, WWE announced the Endeavor deal. Later that night, Triple H addressed the news on RAW After Mania. He assured the fans that "we ain't going nowhere."

Last week, The Game made a special appearance on SmackDown to announce that the 2023 WWE Draft would be coming soon. He explained that all current superstars would be eligible for the draft.

WWE @WWE



"The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" -



#RawAfterMania THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH#RawAfterMania https://t.co/PRTlDyFO6T

A four-time champion made a special request to Triple H because of The Bloodline. Check out the story here.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes