4-time champion makes special request to WWE CCO Triple H because of The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently made a special request to Triple H.

Last week, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens squared off against The Bloodline's Jey and Jimmy Uso in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns went head-to-head against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show's second night.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Madusa disclosed that she understood why The Bloodline dominated this year's WrestleMania. She also pointed out that none of the women's matches could have main-evented the show instead of The Bloodline bouts.

However, the four-time champion urged Triple H to book female superstars into a long-term Bloodline-like storyline.

"Now, to go back to Trip [Triple H] and say, 'Hey, Paul, let's start a great 6-8 months to a year, [a] nice storyline, let's think of something, and let's build it like you did with Bloodline. I haven't seen that [kind of] storytelling since the '80s.' I have not seen a year-long program with a woman. So, when you start that and it gets some footwork and tread and marketing and publicity, why can't women headline WrestleMania one night, and then the men headline it the other night?. Guess what, creative, it's up to you, and it's up to the women to deliver. And they're going to be able to tell if they can within three months," Madusa said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 was always the plan, although it was kept secret and almost nobody knew.



- WON Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 was always the plan, although it was kept secret and almost nobody knew.- WON https://t.co/WFkEQmnraR

Madusa took a dig at WWE for its discrimination towards female talents. Check out her comments here.

The WWE WrestleMania 39 card had four women's matches

This year's WrestleMania card had four women's bouts. On the first night, Becky Lynch teamed up with WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team bout. Later that night, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match on the second night of The Show of Shows. Bianca Belair also successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka.

Madusa wants to have a retirement match against Rhea Ripley. Check out her comments here.

Poll : 0 votes