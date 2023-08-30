Legend reveals his favorite Bray Wyatt moment (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently stated that his favorite Bray Wyatt moment was his spooky and terrifying entrance.

Wyatt unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack at 36 on August 24th. The news sent shockwaves across the wrestling world as The Eater of Worlds was reportedly gearing up for a return after an extended absence.

Since his passing, fans and colleagues of the former WWE Champion have been sharing their tributes, remembering him for his contributions to the business. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone quizzed Bill Apter about his favorite Bray Wyatt moment.

The legendary wrestling journalist mentioned that he had always been a fan of Wyatt's entrances, no matter which character he was portraying.

"To be honest with you, his entrance. I loved his entrance all the time," said Bill Apter. [19:54 - 20:01]

Vince Russo says WWE could never match the greatness of Bray Wyatt

A few days back on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that he was unlikely to ever witness a performer with the same level of commitment towards their character as Wyatt.

Vince Russo added how the promotion failed to match the greatness of Bray Wyatt. The wrestling veteran noted that WWE's writers could never fully comprehend The Eater of the World's visionary thinking.

"I'm gonna tell you, man. I don't know, I'm 62 years old. I doubt bro, in my lifetime, I'm gonna see an individual come along who was as great as this man [Bray Wyatt] when it really came to a character and believability and the commitment he made. This guy was extraordinary. That's why it broke my heart, and I said it many times. His level of greatness was so high that when you're bringing writers into WWE, they are not gonna be able to meet that," said Vince Russo.

The global juggernaut paid rich homages to Wyatt on last week's episode of SmackDown and the latest editions of RAW and NXT.

What was your favorite moment of the former Universal Champion's career? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

