"This guy was extraordinary" - Veteran says WWE couldn't match the greatness of Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how extraordinary of a talent Bray Wyatt was and how he was ultimately let down by WWE, who couldn't match his brilliance.

Wyatt is considered as one of the most gifted performers in wrestling history. His shocking passing due to a heart attack has sent the wrestling world into mourning. However, this is also a time when more and more people are looking back and acknowledging the genius of Bray Wyatt, evidenced by his incredible body of work.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer mentioned that he's unlikely to ever come across another performer who has the same dedication Wyatt had towards his craft. Russo termed Bray Wyatt an "extraordinary" talent.

The wrestling veteran explained that The Eater of World functioned at such a high level that WWE's writing team could never do justice to his talents.

"I'm gonna tell you, man. I don't know, I'm 62 years old. I doubt bro, in my lifetime, I'm gonna see an individual come along who was as great as this man (Bray Wyatt) when it really came to a character and believability and the commitment he made. This guy was extraordinary. That's why it broke my heart, and I said it many times. His level of greatness was so high that when you're bringing writers into WWE, they are not gonna be able to meet that," said Vince Russo [From 07:40 to 08:28]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo on Bray Wyatt's frustrations with WWE's creative team

Furthermore, Vince Russo mentioned that Bray Wyatt was bound to have gotten frustrated with the writing team as they couldn't measure up to his level of thinking. The former WCW Champion explained that WWE's inability to match Wyatt's level led them to pull him down to their own level to create an even playing field.

"Like this is a special gift, bro, that is so high up on the richter scale, writers are not gonna be able to write up to his level, which had to be extremely frustrating for him because I'm sure he saw things and wanted to do things that other people could not just comprehend. And what happens in that case is we start pulling that talent down. Because you can't match his creativity," added Vince Russo. [From 08:29 to 09:06]

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt received a touching tribute on this week's SmacKDown in the opening and closing moments of the episode. Many talents like Rey Mysterio, Bayley, LA Knight, and others paid him homage in various ways.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?