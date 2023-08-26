Bray Wyatt tribute on SmackDown: Everything that WWE did for the star after his untimely passing at only 36

Bray Wyatt passed away yesterday at 36, breaking the hearts of every wrestling fan, WWE or otherwise. The tragedy of his passing was the main focus of tonight’s episode of SmackDown, with the company paying tribute to him and Terry Funk in an emotional episode from the blue brand.

Wyatt passed away from what was reportedly a heart attack after contracting COVID-19 earlier in the year. The illness made his heart issues worse, and though he was supposed to be recovering and even planning for a return to WWE, tragedy struck at the worst of times.

WWE opened the show with a graphic paying tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Michael Cole spoke about his tragic passing, and they had a ten-bell salute, after which a video package played paying respect to Wyatt’s WWE career.

Soon after, they focused on the famous rocking chair under a spotlight while fans chanted “Thank you, Bray,” and sang, “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”

The full video can be seen below.

WWE would not be the only one paying tribute to Wyatt, either. Later in the night, each star paid their individual respects to the star.

Rey Mysterio hit the clothesline counter and a running senton during his match, while Bayley and IYO wore clothes that paid tribute to the star himself.

While coming out, Street Profits shouted, “He’s got the whole world in his hands,” as well, paying respect to Wyatt.

Throughout the night, WWE played different audios and videos from Bray Wyatt’s run, including the Firefly Funhouse and his return at Extreme Rules.

The man who faced Bray Wyatt in his last-ever match closed the show. LA Knight came out to discuss his feud with Wyatt and said his heart broke when he saw pictures of Wyatt’s family. He would then refer to Wyatt in his promo to Miz, saying, “Run” quoting Wyatt.

In the end, he would be the one to pick up the win. After the match, before SmackDown went off the air, WWE had a shot of Bray Wyatt's lantern in the ring, with his silhouette in the middle of the ring.

It was a haunting shot and the last visual before WWE SmackDown went off the air after paying tribute to Bray.

