Legend's son finally signs with WWE

WWE legend Scott Steiner's son and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker's cousin has finally signed an NIL contract with the company under Triple H's regime. The name in question is Brock Rechsteiner who is a wide receiver for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

During an interview with Jim Varsallone, Brandon Rechsteiner revealed that his brother Brock has signed a Next In Line (NIL) agreement with the Stamford-based promotion and aspires to become a future WWE Superstar. He stated that Brock is talented and possesses the same charisma as his father.

Brandon also mentioned his hope for Brock's success in football, including the possibility of playing in the NFL, before he transitioned to wrestling.

"I know he really wants to be in WWE. He has signed an NIL. deal with WWE so, my dream for him would be to do really good in football, try to take it to the NFL, whatever that means and then getting — and he will be a WWE Superstar because he’s so talented and he has the charisma that my dad has," Brandon said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

WWE veteran Scott Steiner reveals whether Brock will take up the family name in the business

A few weeks ago, in an interview with ESPN, Scott Steiner confirmed that his son is interested in professional wrestling. During the same conversation, Big Poppa Pump also shared whether his son would use the "Steiner" name, unlike Bron Breakker.

Scott Steiner confirmed that Brock Rechsteiner will use the "Steiner" name in professional wrestling. The veteran added that Brock is a good athlete with a high potential and that he will support him in his wrestling career after his football career concludes.

"He [Brock] will be a Steiner, so that helps out. But he's a good athlete so the sky's the limit for him. I'll help him out any way I can," Scott said. "I'm happy for him watching him fulfill his athletic dreams. So once football is over, he'll do it with wrestling."

It will be exciting to see what the future holds for Brock Rechsteiner once he starts preparing for his debut in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

