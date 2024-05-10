Legend says his friendship with Ric Flair is over

Ric Flair is one of the most well-known names in the wrestling industry. In a recent interview, The Nature Boy's former relative Scott McGhee revealed they are no longer friends.

McGhee wrestled for several promotions in the 1980s, including the NWA and WWE (then known as WWF). He married the sister of one of Flair's ex-wives, meaning he used to be related to the wrestling icon.

During an appearance on Monte & The Pharaoh, McGhee confirmed he does not speak to Flair these days owing to certain misunderstandings from the past.

"No, unfortunately, we had a misunderstanding. I'm sure it's all forgotten. Can you swear on this? He told me to go f**k myself, but it was a misunderstanding and it was a long time ago. I better not [provide details] because it's just gonna start some more trouble," said McGhee. [33:49 – 34:24]

McGhee added that Flair can make someone feel like they are the only person in the world when they are in his company. He also recalled how the two-time WWE Hall of Famer admired his father, wrestling legend Geoff Portz.

Scott McGhee discusses the death of Ric Flair's son

On March 29, 2013, Ric Flair's son Reid passed away at the age of 25 after suffering a heart attack due to a drug overdose.

Upon being asked about Reid's death, Scott McGhee addressed a number of tragedies in the lives of wrestlers from his era and admitted he wouldn't know what to do if he were in any of their places.

"Ric lost his son. Jerry Lawler lost his son. Brian Blair lost his son. Mike Rotundo [lost his son]. I don't know where they get the strength. If anything happened to my children, I don't know what I'd do. I just don't know," stated McGhee. [35:03 – 35:39]

If he saw Ric Flair in person now, McGhee said he would hug the AEW personality and tell him their issues are all forgotten.

What is your favorite Ric Flair moment? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Monte & The Pharaoh and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback