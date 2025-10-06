Legend says Jim Ross didn't want him in WWE

Jim Ross was a WWE commentator and talent relations executive when Vince McMahon purchased WCW in 2001. In a recent podcast episode, Eric Bischoff recalled how Ross reluctantly called him to discuss his shock move to WWE.

Bischoff was WCW's President when the promotion's flagship show Nitro battled WWE RAW in the Monday night television ratings in the 1990s. In 2002, he debuted in WWE as an on-screen character after rejecting an offer to join the company a year earlier.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed Ross did not want him to join WWE around the time of the ECW and WCW Invasion.

"A year before, I actually ended up agreeing to come in. They called, and Jim Ross, as painful as it was for him at the time, was designated to make the call to me and to make me an offer, and he did a horrible job getting me interested in what he had to say. He didn't want me to take the deal. He didn't want me there, and it was pretty obvious to me."

Bischoff and Ross had a strained relationship in WCW. The latter joined WWE in 1993 after being taken off commentary by Turner Broadcasting executive Bill Shaw.

Eric Bischoff reflects on his past with Jim Ross

After failing an audition to join WWE's broadcast team, Eric Bischoff became a low-level WCW commentator in 1991. He initially reported to senior announcer Jim Ross. However, within two years, the roles reversed when Bischoff earned a promotion to become WCW's Executive Producer.

Looking back, Bischoff understands why Ross still had issues with him almost a decade on from their WCW days.

"I knew Jim pretty well. It wasn't like it was the first time I'd ever dealt with Jim. He was my boss for a while. I knew Jim really well."

In 2021, Ross admitted on his Grilling JR podcast that his "ego got in the way" while working with Bischoff. He also confirmed they later became friends.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

